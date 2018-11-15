SE Stark Reopens After Murder Investigation

Portland, Oregon – Update at 6:35am – SE Stark has reopened to traffic between 157th and 162nd, following the investigation.

A murder investigation this morning in Southeast Portland has shutdown a major road. Southeast Stark is closed to all traffic from 157th to 162nd during the investigation. Sgt. Chris Burley with Portland Police tells us they were called to a shooting at the Dream On Saloon at 159th and Stark, just before 2am. They found the victim dead on the sidewalk just outside. Police have not caught a suspect yet, but say there is no immediate danger to the public. Our reporter Rosemary Reynolds is on her way to the scene now and will have more throughout the show.

Read more:

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN SOUTHEAST PORTLAND – ONE PERSON DECEASED

News Release from Portland Police Bureau Posted on FlashAlert: November 15th, 2018 3:39 AM