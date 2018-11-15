SE Stark Reopens After Murder Investigation

Portland, Oregon – Update at 6:35am – SE Stark has reopened to traffic between 157th and 162nd, following the investigation.
A murder investigation this morning in Southeast Portland has shutdown a major road. Southeast Stark is closed to all traffic from 157th to 162nd during the investigation. Sgt. Chris Burley with Portland Police tells us they were called to a shooting at the Dream On Saloon at 159th and Stark, just before 2am. They found the victim dead on the sidewalk just outside. Police have not caught a suspect yet, but say there is no immediate danger to the public. Our reporter Rosemary Reynolds is on her way to the scene now and will have more throughout the show.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN SOUTHEAST PORTLAND – ONE PERSON DECEASED
November 15th, 2018 3:39 AM
On Thursday, November 15, 2018, at 1:54 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to the Dream On Saloon, located at 15920 Southeast Stark Street, after multiple reports of gunfire.
Officers arrived in the area and found an adult male down on the sidewalk on the north side of the Dream On Saloon. Emergency medical personnel arrived and determined that the man was deceased.
As officers canvassed the area they located evidence of gunfire in the parking lot of the Dream On Saloon.
Officers searched the area for suspects associated with this shooting and at this time no suspect’s have been located.
Members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail, criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division, a member from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office are responding to the scene.
At this time in the investigation there is not believed to be an immediate public safety threat to the community in relation to this investigation.
The investigation is in its early stages and there is no additional information to provide the public at this time.
During the investigation, Southeast Stark Street will be closed to all traffic between Southeast 157th Avenue and Southeast 162nd Avenue.
At this time in the investigation anyone with information about this case should contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.