Murder Investigation In Lake Oswego

Lake Oswego, Oregon – A homicide investigation is underway in Lake Oswego. Police were called to a home at Bass Lane and River Run Drive late Wednesday afternoon. That’s where they found a woman dead and her husband injured. He was taken to the hospital. KGW spoke to neighbors who were shocked to hear this happened in their community. Cops say the couple’s teenage son came home and called 911 after he found his wounded parents. Detectives say they have the suspect, but they won’t say if the suspect is the husband.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW