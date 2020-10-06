Murder In Marion County

The Marion county Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the tiny town of Gervais. Around 6:30 on the evening of October 3rd, Deputies responded to a report of an unconscious man on the side of the road. It was learned 28-year-old Francisco Hernandez-Melo of Salem was shot to death. Detectives are now following up on leads…but no arrests have been made.
Detectives are continuing to follow investigative leads are asking anyone with information to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tip-line at 503-540-8079 or to submit a tip using the MCSOIntheKnow app.