Murder In Lents Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore.– On Monday, September 24, 2018, East Precinct officers performed a traffic stop in the 9200 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

During the traffic stop investigation, officers located a deceased person in the stopped vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without incident. The driver and the deceased person were the only occupants in the vehicle. Members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail have assumed the investigation. Criminalists with the Portland Police Bureau’s Forensic Evidence Division and a member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.

The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Timothy J. Mackley. Mackley was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of Murder. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy later today to determine the cause and manner of death and to identify the deceased. Additional information will be provided after the autopsy and next of kin have been notified. Anyone with information about Mackley or this incident should contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon. gov