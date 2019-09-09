Murder For Hire Plot Busted In Kalama
Cowlitz County, Wash. – A Kalama woman will go before a judge this morning, accused of planning to kill her estranged husband and two other people as revenge for him leaving her. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office says they became aware of 54 year-old Dawn Rolfe’s plan, after a tipster came forward saying she was plotting to hire someone to commit the murders and was surveilling the victims. Deputies arrested Rolfe after she tired to illegally get a gun. She was booked into jail on three counts of attempted murder.
Read more from Cowlitz Co. Sheriff’s Office
Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after receiving information that Dawn Renee Rolfe, 54, Kalama, was planning to murder her estranged husband and two other subjects. A witness came forward to report Rolfe had been surveilling the intended victims, had planned how to kill them and was seeking assistance in carrying out her plan within a specific time frame.
Detectives contacted the victims, who believed the threat to be credible and feared for their safety. Detectives were able to surveil Rolfe and heard her request to obtain a firearm through illicit means. They also heard Rolfe describe the victims’ recent activities at their rural residence. Rolfe stated her motivation was revenge for her husband leaving her. She detailed her plan to hire someone to commit the murders and described how she would pay that person. Rolfe asked the witness for a pistol and described ways to alter the pistol and how to remove evidence from it.
On September 6, 2019 Rolfe was contacted by the witness and told there was a pistol available for her. Detectives were in position and took Rolfe into custody after she responded to the scene and took possession of the pistol.
Dawn Rolfe was booked into Cowlitz County Jail for three counts of Attempted Murder 1st Degree, three counts of Felony Harassment and one count of Unlawful Possession of Firearm 2nd Degree.