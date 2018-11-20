Murder Defendant Back in Court

Portland Ore – An Oregon romance novelist accused of killing her husband was back in court Monday. Nancy Crampton Brophy is accused of killing her husband, Daniel Brophy, a well-known instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute. The 68-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection to his death last June. Nancy Brophy’s lawyers were in court arguing that jail visitor logs should be kept sealed from the public and the district attorney’s office. The district attorney’s office argued the logs could corroborate other crimes Nancy Brophy is being investigated for.