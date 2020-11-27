Multnomah Falls Closed For Thanksgiving Holiday Due To Limited Staff During Covid

⚠️This year, due to reduced staffing & COVID safety considerations Multnomah Falls Lodge & recreation site will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day 11/26.
:::There will be no access to the viewing plaza or trails:::
Plan ahead. View what’s open in the Gorge- https://t.co/JbovtJ808P pic.twitter.com/GBs6WsvqBB
— ColumbiaRiverGorgeFS (@CRGNSA) November 25, 2020
