Multnomah County Unveils Plan For Rising Gun Violence

PORTLAND, Ore. – Multnomah County unveiled a new plan to deal with rising gun violence.
It’s a county-wide effort focused on increasing the prosecutorial efficiency of gun homicide cases, removing illegal firearms from the community and investing in community partnerships and health programs aimed at prevention and intervention.
Multnomah County chair Deborah Kafoury says “The problem is great, and we are moving forward urgently, holistically and in close coordination.
Mike Schmidt, district attorney for the county, is working with Kafoury to secure funding to add two new investigators and four new attorneys.
He says that will help the district attorney’s office increase its focus on homicide investigations and prosecutions.