Multnomah County To Now Require Employees Vaccinate Against COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – All Multnomah County employees are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
County Chair Deborah Kafoury made the announcement Friday, “With a fully vaccinated workforce, we can better protect ourselves, our co-workers, our clients and our community. We also model for other organizations and businesses the path to a healthier community.”
The county employs more than 6,000 people.
If an employee does not or comply or submit a request for an exemption, they will be laid off.
An employee who changes their mind and receives a vaccine may have their layoff notice rescinded.
“Our community depends on Multnomah County employees,’’ said Chair Kafoury. “As the largest local safety net provider in the state, we need to assure our workforce is able to show up and safely serve the people of this community.’’