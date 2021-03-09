Multnomah County To Drop Down To “Moderate” COVID-19 Risk Category Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. – Major COVID-19 news Tuesday for Multnomah County.
Governor Kate Brown has announced that starting on Friday, the county will join Clackamas and Washington counties in the “moderate” COVID-19 risk category.
With the move down from “High” risk, more capacity will be allowed for indoor dining, entertainment, and gyms.
Here’s more from the Governor:
Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today announced updates to county risk levels under the state’s public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. The framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread—Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk—and assigns health and safety measures for each level.
Effective March 12 through March 25, there will be two counties in the Extreme Risk level, nine at High Risk, 12 at Moderate Risk, and 13 at Lower Risk. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.
“We are largely seeing case rates decline across the state, with the most counties in the Lower Risk level since the framework was introduced in November,” said Governor Brown. “This should serve as a reminder that when we follow the health and safety measures we know work against this virus, we can truly make a difference in infection spread. But, we still have more work to do before we reach the level of community-wide protection we need in order to return to a sense of normalcy. I encourage all Oregonians to keep it up and to get your vaccine when it’s available to you.”