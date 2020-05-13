Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Honors The Fallen
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office will honor fallen deputies and officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our community.
The memorial will stream live this morning at 10:30 on the department’s Facebook page.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office was established in 1854. Throughout the department’s history, ten deputies and one civilian employee have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The sheriff’s office honors the service and sacrifice of our fallen and remembers the loved ones they left behind each May during National Police Week.