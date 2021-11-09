Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Hiring

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many patrol and corrections deputies are at a point in their careers where retirement is an option. In the late 1990’s, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office did a mass hiring. Many of them have 25 years in now and can retire.
To be a patrol deputy, a 4-year degree is required. There are about 10 vacancies. About 39 corrections deputy positions need to be filled.
Applications can be completed online on the MCSO jobs page.
There’s a new electronic background process that’s being used to streamline the vetting of candidates. As much testing as possible is done remotely.
“Please do apply. You may have skills we can use in other areas besides sworn positions,” said Chief of Deputy Corrections Services Chad Gaidos.