Multnomah County Preparing For a Large Primary Election Turnout
PORTLAND, Ore–Multnomah County Elections is reminding everyone the voter registration deadline for the May 19th Primary Election is next Tuesday April 28th. Voters pamphlets are currently arriving in mailboxes. 550 thousand people should be registered to vote for the Primary. Oregon Voters in primaries vote party lines. Facebook did an online get out the vote campaign last night Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott says, “This morning election headquarters had 1,000 new registrations to process.” Scott believes at this pace Oregon’s voter turnout for the primary could be from 50 to 60%.