Multnomah County Passes Resolution Protecting Abortion Rights

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners Thursday passed a resolution protecting abortion rights.
Co-authored by Commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Susheela Jayapal, the resolution calls for the county to step in if the Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade:
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners Resolves:
1. A commitment to advancing reproductive freedom and access to reproductive
health.
2. If reproductive freedoms are weakened or overturned at the federal and state
level, the Board of County Commissioners will consider immediate legislative
action to protect the freedom for individuals to make decisions about their
reproductive health.
3. To encourage the Chair to direct County staff to expand and support policies,
programming, and educational materials to assure that members of the
community are supported and informed about their reproductive freedoms.
Abortion will also remain legal in Oregon, no matter the Supreme Court decision.