Multnomah County Issues Mandatory Wood-Burning Restriction

Wildfire Smoke fills Portland skyline Saturday, Sep. 10, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore — Wildfire Smoke from fires burning across the Northwest and East Wind have pushed a thick layer of smoky-haze over the Portland-Metro Area. Multnomah County Health officials are issuing a mandatory wood burning restriction for its residents. The restriction begins at Noon, Saturday Sept. 10 and will be lifted when conditions improve.

The restriction does not include cooking. Exemptions are available to those in emergency situations.

While most of Multnomah County is in the moderate Air Quality Index (AQI) catergory, conditions are expected to grow worse in the afternoon when temps are forecasted to rise to the mid to upper 90s. There should be some relief by noon on Sunday.

Many areas are seeing AQI rates of unhealthy for Sensitive groups. Those sensitive to this air quality are recommended to wear a mask when heading outdoors.

This is the fifth warm season that wood-burning restrictions, also called red day, since the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners extended the County’s wood smoke curtailment ordinance year-round in February 2022. It is the first year due to wildfire smoke and particle pollution. The others were due to ozone pollution levels on hot days.