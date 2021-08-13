      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert In Effect

Multnomah County Investigating One Possible Heat Related Death

Aug 13, 2021 @ 4:46pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Multnomah County Medical examiner says it’s investigating one possible heat-related death since this latest heat wave began on Wednesday.

The person died yesterday in Portland.

The investigation is expected to take several weeks.

At least 62 people in Multnomah County died from hyperthermia during the last heat wave in June and July.

