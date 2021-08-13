Multnomah County Investigating One Possible Heat Related Death

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Multnomah County Medical examiner says it’s investigating one possible heat-related death since this latest heat wave began on Wednesday.
The person died yesterday in Portland.
The investigation is expected to take several weeks.
At least 62 people in Multnomah County died from hyperthermia during the last heat wave in June and July.
Heat can make you sick. Here is a checklist of symptoms of heat exhaustion. If you or someone you know is feeling ill, take action. https://t.co/iNxst5mlx1 pic.twitter.com/TmBohzHoi3
— Multnomah County, OR (@multco) August 13, 2021
Heat can make you sick. Here is a checklist of symptoms of heat exhaustion. If you or someone you know is feeling ill, take action. https://t.co/iNxst5mlx1 pic.twitter.com/TmBohzHoi3
— Multnomah County, OR (@multco) August 13, 2021