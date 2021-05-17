      Weather Alert

Multnomah County Investigating Alleged “Brutal Assault” At Glenn Otto Park

May 17, 2021 @ 2:21pm

TROUTDALE, Ore. – Several men are caught on camera swimming across the Sandy River to Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale around 7:30 Sunday night and then punching, kicking, and stomping two brothers.

One man is also seen using a stick as a weapon.

Multnomah County Chief Deputy Nicole Morrissey O’Donnell says homophobic slurs were heard before and during the attack, instigating a bias crime investigation, ““This is a serious and appalling assault that occurred in broad daylight at a family-friendly, riverfront beach…We are actively investigating the assault, and we are urging the public to come forward with information that may lead to an arrest of these individuals. Violence has no place in Multnomah County.”

Here is video of the attack:

If you recognize any of the alleged attackers, contact police.

 

 

