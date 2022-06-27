Multnomah County Hands Out Heat Kits

(photo credits: KGW)
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the first, serious heat wave of this year hit the Portland Metro area, dozens of Multnomah County staff volunteered to put together cooling kits.
They were filled with items like reusable water bottles, ice trays, towels, gel packs and informational materials including a magnet. Senior emergency management planner with the county, Jenny Carver told KGW, they planned to distribute the kits throughout the weekend and on into the summer. She says they managed to hand out close to 800 kits last year and this year hope to give out as many as 3,000 heat kits. Meals on Wheels helped with the distribution.
Carver said they know that one of the most effective interventions is to make people aware of the risk to heat.