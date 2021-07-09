      Weather Alert

Multnomah County Extends Renter Protections

Jul 8, 2021 @ 5:15pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Commissioners in Oregon’s most populous county have voted to extend a pause on evictions, for tenants who have applied for rental assistance, through September.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury says the demand for rental assistance in the county that includes Portland is estimated to be twice as high as all other Oregon counties combined.

The state’s “Safe Harbor” eviction pause lasts only through August, so the Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to extend it in Multnomah County for an additional 30 days.

Officials say the move will give service providers more time to process and distribute funds to struggling tenants.

