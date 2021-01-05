      Weather Alert

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt Takes Oath of Office

Jan 4, 2021 @ 5:57pm
Courtesy: Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt took the oath of office on Monday afternoon.  Oregon Supreme Court Justice Adrienne Nelson administered the oath.

District Attorney Schmidt has been on the job since August 1st, 2020 after Rod Underhill stepped down early.  He was elected to the office last May and appointed by Governor Kate Brown to serve the remainder of Underhill’s term.

Schmidt addressed criminal justice reform, the Black Lives Matter movement and protests during his inauguration message.

His term runs through 2024.

