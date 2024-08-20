Multnomah County Deflection Delayed

Portland, Ore. — The opening of Multnomah County’s new deflection and sobering center has been postponed. Initially scheduled to open on September 1, the delay is attributed to the need for additional time to meet staffing and training requirements for registered nurses and other personnel, according to a statement from the office of County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson.

The center is now expected to open in mid- to late October. The facility was originally intended to begin operations alongside the implementation of a new Oregon law that recriminalizes illegal drug use on September 1.

In the interim, Multnomah County plans to utilize mobile outreach to connect individuals with recovery services.