Multnomah County DA Won’t Prosecute Drug Crimes

Dec 18, 2020 @ 10:47am

Portland, Ore – Oregon’s Measure 110, which decriminalizes small amounts of all drugs, doesn’t become law state wide until February, but Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt doesn’t plan on waiting that long. In a statement Mike Schmidt says Multnomah County will start treating drug possession cases exempt from prosecution under Measure 110 as a public health matter, rather than a criminal one. Oregonians passed the measure in Novembers election. In Multnomah County its passed at 74%. DA Schmidt is pointing to that support as a reason for the early adoption. So far no other county is Oregon has announced plans to Decriminalize possession and use of controlled substances Before the February 1st effective date. After that it will still be illegal to make or sell drugs in Oregon.

