Multnomah County D.A. Bracing For Possible Protests And Criminal Activity This Weekend; Vows To Prosecute Acts Of Violence
Photo courtesy of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office
PORTLAND, Ore. – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt issued the following statement.
“Acts of violence against people and damage to property are unlawful and unacceptable. I have adamantly and repeatedly said that property damage and violent behavior will not be tolerated. Recent riotous activity and wanton destruction of private property that targets businesses struggling to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic does not appear connected to the calls for social justice and system reform, which I strongly support. Instead, these destructive acts only serve to harm our community. My office will continue to prosecute acts of violence and property destruction.”
This office prioritizes the prosecution of crimes that endanger life safety and crimes involving property destruction, and reviews all felony and misdemeanor criminal cases that are referred by law enforcement. These misdemeanor crimes, among others, include Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace or Public Safety Officer, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.