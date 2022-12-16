KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Multnomah County Commissioners Approve Flavored Tobacco Ban

December 16, 2022 7:35AM PST
(Portland, OR) — The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners has approved ban on flavored tobacco and flavored nicotine products. They say the move will save lives, because children get hooked on nicotine through the flavored products. Retailers say the ban will only move sales to a black market. Opponents plan to challenge the ban in court. In September, a Washington County judge tossed that county’s flavored tobacco ban, saying it needs to be a decision from the state.

