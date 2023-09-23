Multnomah County And City Of Portland Officials Hold Joint Meeting To Address Homelessness Response

Portland, Ore. — Multnomah County commissioners and City of Portland officials convened for a joint briefing on Friday, marking their first in-person gathering since 2019 and the first joint briefing since 2020. The primary agenda item was the discussion of issues within the county-managed Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS).

Recent reports have raised concerns about the JOHS’s operations. In August, the Multnomah County auditor’s report revealed complaints from homeless service nonprofit providers, citing issues such as confusion, late payments, and poor communication.

A subsequent third-party review conducted by Health Management Services during 2022 and the winter of 2023, and released by the county on Friday, found further critical flaws in JOHS. The report highlighted the absence of clear strategies, vision, and measurable outcomes, as well as communication problems and a lack of transparency. It also noted a broader “lack of alignment” among elected leaders, county officials, service providers, and housing providers regarding the homelessness response system.

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson expressed the need to use the reports as a basis for creating a coordinated and comprehensive plan to address homelessness effectively.

The goal of Friday’s summit was to establish a new governance model for JOHS that would clarify the roles of both the city and county. The objective was to develop a shared strategic vision and map for the region’s homeless response system.

Dan Field, JOHS director for the past four months, emphasized increased coordination between the county chair, mayor, and governor. He highlighted the appointment of a permanent leadership team and the addition of a full-time deputy, finance leader, and director to the JOHS, which had been without permanent leadership for over a year.

City commissioners had previously expressed concerns about their limited influence over JOHS despite contributing approximately $43 million annually to the office. Most of JOHS’s funding since 2020 comes from the Supportive Housing Services tax administered by Metro.

The meeting attendees acknowledged that JOHS’s leadership should be a collaborative effort, even though it is housed within the county.

Mayor Ted Wheeler stated that the community expected urgent action to address the homeless crisis, emphasizing the need for solutions in the discussion on the future of JOHS.

JOHS currently works with 55 different homeless service providers through contracts and payments. Both audit reports recommended that JOHS should develop a clear and communicated plan to guide providers and ensure accountability. The agency committed to engaging providers in planning for the future rather than waiting until the end of the year.