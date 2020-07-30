Multnomah County Added To State’s COVID-19 Watch List
PORTLAND, Ore. – Multnomah County is now on Oregon’s COVID-19 watch list.
Counties are placed on the list when there is a sporadic case rate of 50 or more per 100,000 people in the last two weeks and the county has had more than five sporadic cases in the last two weeks.
Also added to the list today are Hood River and Marion Counties.
Being on the list means more resources from the state.
Meanwhile, there is also some good list news.
The virus has reduced enough in Lincoln and Union counties for them to be removed from the list.
10 counties are now currently being watched.