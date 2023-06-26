Multiple Vehicles Struck By Thrown Rocks In Fairview; Three Individuals Arrested

Fairview, Ore – On Monday, June 26, 2023, numerous vehicles traveling on NE 223rd Ave. and I-84 were hit by thrown rocks, resulting in law enforcement intervention. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) swiftly responded to the incident and apprehended three individuals.

Shortly before 4:00 a.m., motorists began contacting emergency services to report instances of rocks being thrown at their vehicles while in motion. Several drivers disclosed that their cars had been struck while traveling along NE 223rd Ave., between NE Sandy Blvd. and the railroad bridge in Fairview. Notably, vehicles were also targeted on the I-84 highway. Callers described the rocks as sizable, some reaching the dimensions of softballs. A single car was struck by a cinder block, as depicted in the accompanying photo.

Upon arrival at the scene, MCSO deputies observed three individuals fleeing from the area. They successfully apprehended all three suspects, including two juveniles who were subsequently transported to the Juvenile Detention Home (JDH). Additionally, an adult suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center. All three individuals face multiple charges, including criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

Fortunately, no severe injuries resulting from the rock-throwing incidents have been reported thus far.

It is possible that MCSO may not be aware of all the victims involved in this incident. If your vehicle was struck by a rock in the vicinity of NE 223rd Ave. and I-84, and you have not yet reported it, please take the initiative to file a report. Reports can be submitted online via this link or by calling 503-823-3333. When reporting, please reference MCSO case #23-27871.