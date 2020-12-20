      Weather Alert

Multiple Road Closures From Debris Slides, Landslides

Dec 20, 2020 @ 2:26pm

The Oregon department of transportation said Sunday: Interstate 84 eastbound Exit 41 at Eagle Creek: Closed until at least Monday due to debris slide from heavy rainfall.

Authorities are urging drivers to find an alternate route.

ODOT also put out another update Sunday: Landslides closed Clackamas River Drive between OR 213 and Springwater Road and Southeast Gilbertson Road in Sandy until further notice. Engineers and road crews are in the process of assessing hazards prior to beginning repairs and cleanup of landslides.

