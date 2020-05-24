Multiple Rescues Made At Mt. Hood This Memorial Day Weekend
Around 7:30 Friday evening, Clackamas County Sheriff’s office Search and Rescue Coordinators were notified about a man lost on Mt. Hood.
They were first contacted by the climbers’ friend, who had been in contact with the man through text messaging.
Not long after, the lost climber, 31 year old Nikolas David Larson of Sunriver, OR called 911 and spoke with dispatch.
Larson told dispatchers that he had summited Mt. Hood earlier in the day, but was now lost in whiteout conditions and needed help.
Searchers left from Timberline Lodge at about 11 p.m Friday night on a Snowcat.
When they reached the top of the Palmer Lift, they set out on foot to find Larson.
The rescue team found Larson around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at 6,200 feet on the west side of Mt. Hood, just above Split Rock.
Rescuers say that Larson was hypothermic.
Larson was transported down by rescuers.
He was taken to an area hospital.
Then on Saturday around 12:30 P.M. Search and rescue coordinators were contacted about a second injured climber on Mt. Hood.
The call came from from the injured woman’s climbing partner to report that 23 year old Dani Rudinsky of Colorado had injured her ankle after being caught in a small avalanche.
The climbers were on the west side of Mt. Hood near Yocum Ridge below the Reid Headwall.
Rescuers say that where Rudinsky was was located required a lot of manpower for the rescue.
Teams did end up finding Rudinsky and were able to transport her to Timberline Lodge.
They say she will seek her own medical attention if needed.
Experts say that there is a high avalanche danger on Mt. Hood right now due to a recent accumulation of 10 inches of snow along with warming temperatures.