Multiple People Shot In Portland Over Weekend
In Portland police are now investigation multiple shootings.
Saturday afternoon, Police responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of North Oberlin Street.
Officers found two men who were suffering from what they say appeared to be gunshot wounds.
An officer placed a tourniquet on one of the men’s legs.
Both men were taken to the hospital, their conditions are not known at this time.
Early Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting report near Southeast 157th Avenue and Southeast Start Street.
Police say that when they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police continue that he was bleeding heavily.
Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg.
He was taken to the hospital.
Police are asking anybody with information on either shooting to come forward.