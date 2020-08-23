      Weather Alert

Multiple People Shot In Portland Over Weekend

Aug 23, 2020 @ 8:10am

In Portland police are now investigation multiple shootings.

Saturday afternoon, Police responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of North Oberlin Street.

Officers found two men who were suffering from what they say appeared to be gunshot wounds.

An officer placed a tourniquet on one of the men’s legs.

Both men were taken to the hospital, their conditions are not known at this time.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting report near Southeast 157th Avenue and Southeast Start Street.

Police say that when they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police continue that he was bleeding heavily.

Officers applied a tourniquet to his leg.

He was taken to the hospital.

Police are asking anybody with information on either shooting to come forward.

