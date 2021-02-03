      Weather Alert

Multiple People Shot In Portland Neighborhood

Feb 3, 2021 @ 2:09pm
PORTLAND, Ore. – Shootings continue to happen at a rapid rate in Portland, “For the year we’ve had about 105. We’ve had about 30 non fatal injuries…and 6 six gun related homicides.”

Officer Derek Carmon says the latest shootings happened Tuesday night in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, “We collected 57 casings…seven vehicles were struck. We had two residences that were struck and an occupied mobile that was also struck by gunfire.”

While investigators were on the scene, they learned three men walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds, “We were fortunate that no one was killed in this incident. We had one adult male that was shot five times…one adult male was shot once in the ankle…and one adult male was shot once in the buttocks.”

No arrests have been made.

A cash reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

