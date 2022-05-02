Multiple People Shot During Another Violent Weekend In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — As many as six people were injured in shootings within less than two hours early Saturday morning during an incredibly busy stretch for officers that significantly strained police resources citywide.
Police found evidence that at least one gunshot was fired near the Northeast Glisan Street overpass at Interstate 205 on Friday night while monitoring a protest convoy and confrontations involving counterdemonstrators. There were reports of objects being thrown. Officers were met by a group of about 15 people yelling at and harassing them as they investigated. No victims came forward.
Officers then responded to three shootings between 12:30am and 2:20am on Saturday.
Two people were wounded in or near a convenience store at Southeast 72nd and Woodstock. Officers applied a tourniquet to one person to control the bleeding. Both victims were transported to hospitals and are expected to survive.
One person was shot at Southeast 127th and E Burnside. They’re also expected to survive.
Finally, up to three people were shot at a bar at Southeast 32nd and Hawthorne. One man was found at the scene. A second man arrived at the hospital, although it’s not clear where he was shot. A third man was hurt by possible shrapnel. All of them are expected to survive their injuries.
Nobody has been arrested in any of these shootings nor has suspect information been released.
In the midst of these investigations, there was also a murder-suicide on Southeast Woodward Street near 141st Avenue that took the life of 31-year-old Sharline Esah. She’s the city’s 33rd victim of homicide this year.
All three police precincts were placed on high priority with only life safety calls being responded to.
Police are asking anyone with witness statements or video to email: [email protected] or tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.