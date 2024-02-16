KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Two Juveniles Charged In Mass Shooting At The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

February 16, 2024 10:06AM PST
Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl victory rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally.

A news release from the Jackson County Family Court on Friday said the juveniles are being detained in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center “on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.”

The release said it is “anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.”

No further information was released.

A mother of two was killed and 22 people were injured by gunfire Wednesday afternoon, when shots erupted amid the throng of fans gathered at a rally outside Union Station after a parade through the city

