Multiple Arrests Made In Fentanyl Case

Centralia, Wash. — On August 3, 2023, four individuals were arrested for their involvement in selling fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin in the local communities. The arrests were a result of a long-term investigation conducted by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET).

The search warrant was executed in the 200 block of Blanchard Rd, just outside of Centralia. Three suspects were apprehended at the scene: 60-year-old Wade W. Pierce, 68-year-old Donald R. Pender, and 43-year-old Mindy M Ferguson, all from Centralia. During the search, investigators discovered approximately 1000 suspected fentanyl pills, 134 grams of fentanyl powder, and 90 grams of heroin at the residence.

Subsequently, JNET and detectives from the Centralia and Chehalis Police Departments located and arrested 60-year-old Howard D. Eslick in the 7300 block of Prather Rd SW, also just outside of Centralia. The four arrested individuals have a total of 35 felony convictions.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is committed to apprehending those involved in distributing harmful drugs in the community. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information has been released at this time. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Centralia Police Department at (360) 330-7680 or Lewis County Communications at (360) 740-1105.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprising detectives from the Centralia Police Department, Chehalis Police Department, Washington Department of Corrections, and the DEA.

For local resources on substance abuse disorders and recovery, individuals can reach out to the Recovery Navigator Program at https://www.grbhaso.org/rnp or call the crisis line at (800) 803-8833.