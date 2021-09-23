Multiple Arrests, Cars & Gun Seized In NW Portland Enforcement Mission

      Breaking News
Sep 23, 2021 @ 12:14pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city has conducted joint enforcement missions on NW Front Avenue near 61st over the past month after “significant community complaints”.

The Portland Police Neighborhood Response Team and Portland Bureau of Transportation Parking Enforcement targeted livability issues on at least two occasions.

During the mission, seven people were arrested, six stolen cars were recovered and another 20 abandoned vehicles were towed away for not having tags or being parked illegally.  A firearm was also recovered.

The city directed at least one person to available resources for housing, case management or other social services.

