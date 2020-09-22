Multi-agency Resource Center opens Tuesday
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, County Departments, community services and FEMA are hosting a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) that will be available for those whose homes and/or businesses were affected by the Echo Mountain Fire or the straight-line wind event (wind damage beginning Sept. on the 7th); if you are a renter at one of the affected properties you are also encouraged to attend.
The MARC will be open this week at the Lincoln City Outlet Malls in Suite 200.
- Tuesday: 3pm – 8pm,
- Wednesday: 1pm – 8pm, and
- Thursday: 8am – 1pm
The MARC will include representatives from several support services such as Planning Department, Solid Waste, Behavioral Health, Oregon Department of Forestry, Federal Emergency Management (FEMA). Additional resources will be available either in person or in printed form; see the full list of agencies as of the time of this announcement.
Registration/Attendance:
- No registration needed, free
- Due to COVID conditions only a limited number of persons will be allowed in at one time. Face coverings and hand sanitizer will be made available.
- A greeter will be at the main entrance to greet attendees, provide them with information on the MARC and if needed will make a list of the order the attendee’s arrival so entrance will be based on first come first serve. (We estimate we can allow 20-25 families in at one time)
- Computers with internet access will be available for those who need to file an application with FEMA or for the Small Business Administration (SBA).
- Interpreters available on site to assist as needed
