Multi-Agency Operation Targets Organized Fentanyl Dealing In Downtown Portland

In a collaborative effort spanning August 9th and 10th, 2023, officers from the Central Precinct afternoon patrol shift spearheaded an extensive mission alongside various law enforcement units to combat organized fentanyl distribution within Downtown Portland.

The operation saw the convergence of resources, with officers from multiple departments joining forces. The Portland Police Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) Unit, the PPB Central Bike Squad, Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team, and the PPB Traffic Division united under a common objective. Recognizing the scale of the downtown area under scrutiny, the assistance of partner agencies was sought. Over twelve undercover officers and federal agents hailing from the Oregon State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Oregon National Guard Counter Drug Program collaborated with PPB for the mission. Legal experts from both the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office (MCDA) and the United States Attorney’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Enterprises Unit were actively present during the operation. Notably, Deputy District Attorneys from MCDA’s Strategic Prosecution Unit accompanied officers on the mission.

Over the course of the two-night mission, law enforcement efforts yielded significant results. A total of nine adults and four juveniles were apprehended on charges related to drug dealing or weapons possession. Of note, one adult is set to face federal charges for Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), a violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 841(a)(1). The individual was found in possession of approximately 164 grams of fentanyl powder, as well as around 6,471 pills amounting to 673 grams. The remaining arrestees will be subject to state-level charges.

The operation led to the seizure of substantial evidence, including over 14,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills and nearly 1.8 pounds of fentanyl-laced powder. Law enforcement’s efforts also resulted in the recovery of two unlawfully possessed firearms and the retrieval of a stolen vehicle.

Captain Christopher Lindsey of Central Precinct expressed gratitude for the collective effort, stating, “This would not have been possible without the strong partnerships and collaboration between Central Precinct and our local, state, and federal partners. I would like to thank everyone who came to assist us with combating fentanyl dealing in Downtown Portland.”