      Weather Alert

Mult Co On The Lookout for Coronavirus

Feb 28, 2020 @ 10:23am

By Rebecca Marshall.

So far, no reports of Coronavirus here.  I write this knowing that that could change any minute.  As for now, Multnomah County health experts are only testing people that exhibit flu like symptoms and have traveled from the countries where there has been an outbreak.  Most notably, China.  Steve Leader and I had a chance to talk to Sara McCall, a Communicable Disease nurse with the county.

 

Here’s what she had to say.

 

For more information on Coronavirus plans in Multnomah County,  click here .

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Sara McCall Epidemiology Nurse Mult Co
