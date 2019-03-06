Muddy Mess At SE PDX Park
By Jacob Dean
|
Mar 6, 2019 @ 10:48 AM

Portland, Oregon – Someone turned a Southeast Portland park into a muddy mess.  KXL’s Jacob Dean found it while taking his dog for a walk Sunday morning. We’re talking about Glenwood park on SE 89th avenue south of Duke, next to Kelly Elementary School. That’s where somebody drove through the grass field, doing donuts, turning up the ground between the baseball field and the playground.

I asked Portland Parks and Rec about it. They say staff will fix the tire tracks, but it may be awhile before crews can replant that grass, because of weather.

Police tell me the person responsible could face criminal mischief charges.

The muddy ruts are a couple inches deep, possibly deep enough that kids could trip and fall on them if they’re not careful.

