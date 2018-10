From our Partner KGW……Mount St. Helens is not erupting, the National Weather Service has confirmed on Sunday morning.

Strong winds from the east caused a significant amount of dust and ash to blow off the slopes of the mountain, according to the NWS.

The ash and dust is expected to continue blowing, primarily to the west, people should avoid outdoor activities immediately west of Mt St Helens as the blowing dust and ash may result in respiratory problems.