Mt. Rainier Is Not Erupting

PHOTO: www.nps.gov

Mt. Rainier National Park, Wash. — Washington State’s highest peek showed signs of volcanic life Wednesday morning. Video captured from KOMO TV Meteorologist Kristin Clark showed what appeared to be steam coming from the mountain top.

The USGS sent a tweet saying the activity is normal.

This isn’t an eruption, and is not unusual activity. Monitoring data show no changes, and there are volcanologists on site right now, coincidentally, installing new equipment. They report no anomalous activity. — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) September 7, 2022

However, moments later the USGS tweeted that it was just a cloud.

Rainier NP assessment is that this is a cloud. You can see another view of the formation from the Schurman camera (https://t.co/xtV47iB6WW). Work is ongoing at Rainier, and usually happens after Labor Day to avoid the most crowded season. — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) September 7, 2022