Mt. Rainier Is Not Erupting

September 7, 2022 10:41AM PDT
PHOTO: www.nps.gov

Mt. Rainier National Park, Wash. — Washington State’s highest peek showed signs of volcanic life Wednesday morning.  Video captured from KOMO TV Meteorologist Kristin Clark showed what appeared to be steam coming from the mountain top.

The USGS sent a tweet saying the activity is normal.

However, moments later the USGS tweeted that it was just a cloud.

