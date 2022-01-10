      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain

Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist.

Jan 9, 2022 @ 7:19pm

Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. – No bus routes running tomorrow, Monday 10th January.

