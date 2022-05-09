      Weather Alert

Mt. Hood Skibowl Bans Mountain Bikes After Losing Lawsuit

May 9, 2022 @ 3:06pm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Mt. Hood Skibowl in Oregon will keep cyclists off its forested trails this summer after losing a lawsuit from a man who said he slammed into a signpost and was paralyzed from the waist down.

The Oreogonian/OregonLive reports a Multnomah County jury awarded $11.4 million to Gabriel B. Owens after the cyclist’s lawyers said he hit a rut in the route and collided with a sturdy wooden signpost installed directly next to the double black-diamond Cannonball bike trail on July 31, 2016.

Owens’ lawyer says Owens settled the case for $10.5 million after the ski resort’s lawyers threatened to appeal the jury verdict, which could have tied up the money for years.

