Mt. Hood Ski Resorts Say Bring On The Snow
Courtesy of Mt Hood Meadows
Mt Hood, Or. – A winter storm warning takes effect this afternoon and continues through Friday at noon. The National Weather Service says back to back storms could dump up to 30 inches of snow on Mt Hood.
Jon Burton at Timberline Lodge says “we’ve got two lift opens now and I would say if the forecast is true, we’ll have more stuff likely open over the weekend.” Timberline has a 22 inch base.
Dave Tragathon at Mount Hood Meadows says we’re prepared for a lot of snow. We’ve done a lot of fortification of our snow pack with snow harvesting up to this point and now bring on the natural snow on top of it, let’s get the season going.”