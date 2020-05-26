Mt. Hood National Forest To Reopen Most Day-Use And Trailhead Sites
MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s tallest mountain will reopen for recreation over two months after trailheads and day-use areas were closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports most developed recreation sites will reopen Friday, according to Mount Hood National Forest officials.
Some sites will remain closed, including most campgrounds and areas that are still under seasonal closures.
Officials say some facilities will not be maintained daily, including vault toilets.
Officials urge visitors to be prepared to provide for their own sanitation and be as self-contained as possible.