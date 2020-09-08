Mt. Hood National Forest Closes Public Access
The Mt. Hood National Forest is temporarily closing to public access. This includes developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day use areas, wilderness areas, and all forest roads and trails.
This closure goes into effect at 6:00 pm tonight, September 8, and will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change. This is a temporary closure to protect public and firefighter safety and health. People in the process of evacuating the forest are exempt from the order.