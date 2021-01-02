Mt. Hood Meadows Says They Are Suspending Passes For Mask Rule Violations
On Saturday Mt. Hood Meadows announced that they are cracking down who do not follow the face mask requirements.
A spokesperson for the mountain told KXL that the vast majority of guests are complying.
General Manager Greg Pack said “It’s hard to believe that a month into our season, and almost a year into this pandemic, we still need to remind some guests to wear a face mask covering their nose and their mouth”.
Pack said “We have removed some people from the mountain and suspended their passes for not complying with our masking guidelines and for their hostile behavior towards our team.”
The resort explained, “Before a pass will be reactivated, offenders will need to meet with the Department of Public Safety manager and other members of the management team. If there are any further issues, the pass will be pulled for the entire season, and that person will jeopardize any season pass purchase in the future.”