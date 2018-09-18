Mr. Gresham Gets A Bronze

Gresham Ore. — When I first met Todd Kirnan, it was outside of Sunny Hans Restaurant on the corner of 3rd and Main in Gresham. He was sipping on a glass of water with Heather Soderberg, the designer and sculptor of Todd’s bronze statue.

Todd is no politician, (although he thought about it once, that story later) he’s not a sports star or a famous actor, but everyone does know his name.

Todd was born in 1972 and according to a Gresham Outlook story from April, 2018, he did not have the best start to life. Todd was diagnosed with Autism and when he was young, his mother would tie him to his crib and shove spoons down his throat while his father was at work. Neighbors called police one day and he was rescued. Reunited with his father and sister, Todd did well in school, graduating from Gresham High School in 1991 alongside current Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis.

“I had the privilege of serving as the student aide to the Special Education/Physical Education class and so I got to know Todd through that. We used to go bowling and do all kind of activities.” Bemis said. “Ever since then he had his locker next to mine and we sat next to each other at graduation. He’s just been a lifelong friend.”

Mayor Bemis says while he is the Mayor of Gresham, Todd is “Mr. Gresham”.

Todd was elected “Mr. Gresham” by his classmates in high school and the name has stuck. Today Mr. Gresham can be found everyday in Historic Downtown Gresham delivering goods and helping local businesses with tasks. Todd runs his own business where local business owners and employees call him, he’s walk to them, pick up their payment, then walk to whichever restaurant they desire to pick up lunch or other goods.

One of those business owners is Judy Han, she is the co-owner of Sunny Hans and Chair of Gresham Outdoor Public Art. “He’s the pulse of the community” Judy said.

Mayor Bemis said with the help of Judy Han at Gresham Outdoor Public Art and Heather Soderberg, the “pulse of the community” is getting his own statue. “Ever since I’ve been in elected office, which is like 16 years now, Todd’s been asking about getting a statue of him. So he really ramped up his efforts here recently and people were stopping me and saying ‘hey, I heard were building a statue for Todd?’ I said we’ll see what we can do and it was just great that Gresham Outdoor Public Art was forming and we were putting new bronze art pieces into downtown. So I went to Judy Han and said hey, what do you think of this idea?”

On Saturday, September 22, 2018, that idea will become a reality. During a celebration, a bronze statue of “Mr. Gresham” will be unveiled near 3rd and Main street.

No public money was spent on this project, only donations from private citizens.