Move Over And Make Room For More Oregonians

Portland, Or. – Oregon added 54,200 people in the last year. PSU’s Population Research Center says it is the fourth straight year the number of new residents increased by more than 50,000. Charles Rynerson at PSU says “we’ve been adding jobs and that brings migration; more people moving in than moving out.”

Portland led the way in the latest head count with almost 10,000 new residents. Bend was next with close to 3,000 new people. Beaverton, Tigard, Eugene and Salem all saw more than 1,000 new residents moving to town.