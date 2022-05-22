Mount Tabor Art Walk is Back

Hundreds of people are packing the streets of Portland’s Mount Tabor neighborhood this weekend.
The Mount Tabor Art Walk is making a comeback.
Mila Raphael’s been busy, getting her home and her watercolors ready to show. She’s number one on the list of stops for the artwork, which has a long tradition in Mt Tabor.
But the artists were not able to show their paintings, portraits, jewelry and other artistic creations for the past two years, because of the pandemic. This Saturday and Sunday, that changes. 36 artists will be showing ceramics, fused art glass, landscape photography, and acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings.
Admission’s free, the Mt Tabor Art Walk’s open 10 to 5 Sunday.